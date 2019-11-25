At least 143 killed in Iran protests — Amnesty

At a Likud event in Hod Hasharon, Netanyahu challenger Gideon Sa’ar says the right-wing party has reached a “dead end” politically and must make changes or risk losing power.

Sa’ar is challenging Benjamin Netanyahu for the leadership of the party.

“Despite all that was said about me by the prime minister and his son and the vitriol on social media, I supported and continue to support the prime minister,” says Sa’ar. “But my obligation is to warn us if I see that we’ve reached a dead end.”

“I am looking ahead with great concern that if we don’t make an essential change, we may transfer our power to our political rivals on the left,” he says.

“Everyone deserves their opinion. I am expressing mine, and it’s not clear that I’m correct. Who decides? Likud members,” he tells activists.

He says his decision to run is not related to Netanyahu’s legal troubles but is rather a result of the longstanding political deadlock and refers to the Likud leader as “one of the greatest statesmen in the world.”