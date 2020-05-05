Attorney General: No reason for intervention in revised coalition agreement

The mayor of Efrat, a religious settlement, will be hosting a virtual event on promoting the acceptance of LGBT individuals in his community this evening.

The gathering, which is part of an annual series of events spearheaded by religious LGBT activists to mark the Pesach Sheni holiday, has been held in Efrat for the past two years.

Due to government restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic, the event will be held over Facebook Live on Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi’s page at 8 p.m.

Revivi will address the event along with a group of religious LGBT activists.