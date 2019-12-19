The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Backpacker appeal rejected in Russia
A Russian court has decided against the appeal of Naama Isachar, Channel 12 news report.
Netanyahu, Sa’ar promise to build in settlements, block Palestinians
Both Likud leadership candidates Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Sa’ar are attempting to burnish their right-wing bona fides in campaign appearances Thursday.
Touring the settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho, Netanyahu repeats his promise to annex the Jordan Valley if given power again.
Netanyahu’s plan envisions annexing most of the Jordan Valley, including Mitzpe Yeriho, which overlooks the valley but is not technically in it, while leaving a small rump territory for Palestinians surrounding Jericho.
“With God’s help, next year we will light Hanukkah candles at the Hasmonean palaces next to old Jericho… under full Israeli sovereignty,” he says.
The Winter Palaces, located at Tulul Abu Al-Ala’iq adjacent to Jericho, appeared to be part of the Palestinian island as part of a map he unveiled earlier this year.
In Jerusalem, Gideon Sa’ar visits the mostly barren Givat Hamatos hill and promises to build there and in the E1 area east of the city to block a Palestinian state.
Trolling Netanyahu, Sa’ar calls for the lifting of the “construction freeze” over Givat Hamatos and says that “the future of Jerusalem will be decided through actions, not words,” suggesting that Netanyahu’s vows to build the controversial neighborhood have been empty ones.
“This location has strategic significance,” Sa’ar says during a tour led by far-right Jerusalem councilman Aryeh King. “Construction here will damage the territorial continuity that the Palestinians are striving for and will be a barrier to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”
The US and international community have long opposed Israeli building on Givat Hamatos, which along with the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo sits between the Arab neighborhood of Beit Safafa and Bethlehem in the south of the city. The hill is today home to several caravan mobile homes and ruins of old Arab homes.
E1 is a parcel of land between the city’s Mount Scopus and the settlement of Maaleh Adumim.
Critics charge that building there will do just as Sa’ar says, block a Palestinian state.
Moscow hearing ends, judges expected to decide on backpacker in coming hours
Russian judges hearing the appeal of Naama Issachar have ended the hearing and retired to chambers for consultations.
A decision on releasing the Israeli-American backpacker, accused of drug smuggling, is expected once they emerge in the coming hours.
Sa’ar says more must be done against Hezbollah
Likud MK and leadership candidate Gideon Sa’ar is also praising Germany for outlawing Hezbollah.
But he also urges that more be done against the Lebanese terror group.
Sa’ar makes the statement in a rare English tweet.
The German Bundestag has taken an important step against Hezbollah and its activities to spread hatred and terror around the world. But more must be done, and more firm steps must be taken in this important fight.
— גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 19, 2019
Israel calls on other countries to follow German Hezbollah blacklisting
Jerusalem is praising Germany for passing a measure outlawing Hezbollah earlier Thursday and “showing things as they are,” rather than distinguishing between the group’s armed and political wings, as most countries around the world do.
It calls such differentiation “fictitious.”
“We hope other European countries will take similar steps after the Bundestag decision,” the ministry says in a statement.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz calls the German decision “an important step in the joint international fight against terror and especially against Hezbollah as an Iranian proxy.”
Hezbollah has been a major player in Lebanese politics for the last several years. On Thursday, the country’s president was expected to nominate Hassan Diab as prime minister-designate after he won Hezbollah backing.
French court rules Halimi killer was high, not anti-Semitic
A man accused of murdering his Jewish neighbor in Paris will stand not trial after a French court ruled Thursday he could not be held responsible for the killing because he was in a psychotic state from smoking marijuana.
Kobili Traore is alleged to have beaten his neighbor, 66-year-old Sarah Halimi, to death while calling her a demon and shouting about Allah, before throwing her body from the window of her third-story apartment.
The French Jewish community has long claimed Halimi, a physician and kindergarten teacher, was the victim of an anti-Semitic crime.
Trump welcomes first day under impeachment with angry tweets
US President Donald Trump is lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she threw uncertainty into the impeachment process by refusing to say, repeatedly, when or whether she would send two impeachment articles to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial.
“Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate,” Trump tweets Thursday morning. He writes that if Democrats didn’t transmit the articles of impeachment “they would lose by Default!”
“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” he adds.
Knife-wielding trio arrested after crossing Gaza fence
IDF soldiers have arrested three Palestinian suspects as they crossed the border from Gaza into Israel, the military says.
The troops found two knives in the their possession, the IDF says.
The three suspects have been handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning.
Shas can’t wait for Likud primary to unveil campaign backing Netanyahu
Likud still has not held its primary to determine who its leader will be, but the Shas party is betting big on Bibi.
A new billboard has gone up on a building near the entrance to Jerusalem showing Shas leader Aryeh Deri and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the slogan “Aryeh needs a strong Bibi.” (It sounds less childish in Hebrew.)
Shas says more billboards are going up around the country, to show “public support for Benjamin Netanyahu as the leader of the right-wing bloc and as a prime ministerial candidate.”
Not seen in the ad is late Shas spiritual leader Ovadiah Yosef, who has been a mainstay of past campaigns, urging voters to the polls from his place in Heaven.
Shas will know on December 26 whether it made the right choice or will need to get out the white-out.
Israelis in Moscow freed after 5 hours
The group of Israelis held at the Moscow airport have been freed after some five hours, according to Ynet.
The group included some diplomats and their children, according to the news site.
There is no official word from Jerusalem.
Two killed in fiery wreck in south
Two people were killed when their car caught fire after a crash in the southern Arava desert, according to Hebrew media reports.
Three other people were listed as moderately to seriously hurt in the crash.
The two-car collision occurred near the Shizafon junction on Route 40, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Eilat.
More Israelis detained in Russia — report
The Ynet and Kan news sites are reporting that some 15 Israelis are being detained at a Moscow airport, a day after over 40 were held up, causing a diplomatic spat.
Kan reports that the Israelis’ bags were searched and their passports confiscated, with no reason given.
The moves by Russia, which have been getting more press attention, come as diplomats from Jerusalem and the Kremlin are set to meet to solve the issue and that of Naama Issachar.
The Russians have complained of many visitors to Israel being turned away, and are thought to be attempting to send Israel a message or take revenge.
Stav Shaffir says she will start own party to run in March
Democratic Camp MK Stav Shaffir tells Army Radio she will run as her own party in the March 2 election, after a nasty split with Meretz.
The former Labor MK and protest leader says her yet-to-be-named party will “sit in any government that respects its values, include that of Likud,” she says, though she rejects teaming up with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“He has corrupted the system,” she says.
She does not say if former general Yair Golan will join her.
Likud court says party must hold general primary ahead of national election
Likud’s internal court has issued a ruling demanding that the party hold a general primary to determine its full electoral slate.
The party is planning a leadership primary, but central committee executives have sought to cancel the general primary for everyone else, which was last held before April elections.
However, under Likud rules, a general primary must accompany a leadership primary, and the court noted that unless those rules are changed, the general primary needs to be held ahead of the March 2 vote for the 23rd Knesset.
The Walla news site reports that Knesset members are expected to appeal the decision.
Leaders eulogize right-wing lodestone Geula Cohen
Former MK and pre-state militia fighter Geula Cohen is being buried in Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives Cemetery. She died at age 94 on yesterday.
Many of the country’s top dignitaries are attending the funeral of Cohen, the mother of Likud minister Tzachi Hanegbi.
“We aren’t just saying goodbye to Geula but to an entire generation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a eulogy.
In his own eulogy, President Reuven Rivlin says that even while jailed by the British as a member of the radical Lehi militia, her spirit remained strong.
“You saw the British flag lowered and the Israeli flag raised,” he says.
Cohen, who served in the Knesset from 1973 to 1992, was known for her vocal opposition to Israel giving up any of the lands it captured in the 1967 Six Day War and opposed the 1979 Camp David peace deal with Egypt that saw the Sinai returned, even though the deal was made by Menachem Begin of her Likud party.
EU court rules airlines responsible for spilled coffee
Better secure that latte and luggage in case of turbulence. The European Union’s highest court has ruled that an airline can be held liable if a passenger is burned by hot coffee even if turbulence or other flight-related factor didn’t cause the spill.
The European Court of Justice says such injuries don’t have to be linked to issues typically associated with air travel to provide grounds for a passenger to seek damages.
The advisory ruling came in an Austrian case seeking financial compensation for a girl who had her father’s coffee spilled on her during a flight.
The insolvent Austrian airline Niki claimed that such mishaps needed to be linked to the flying of a plane for airlines to be held responsible.
Backpacker gets day in court, claims confession was forged
An appeal by Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American backpacker held in Russia on drug smuggling charges, is being heard in a Moscow court.
Issachar, present in the courtroom in a glass box, tells the judge and gathered gobs of Israeli press that she was misled and made to sign a forged confession that she could not even read.
She says she does not know how the small amount of marijuana found in her bag got there and alleges that she was compelled by Russian border guards who had seen the drugs in her bag to go through passport control so they could accuse her of smuggling. She was passing through the airport on her way from India to Israel.
She was sentenced to 7.5 years earlier this year.
“The search was done not according to law with many serious issues. The papers she signed were in contravention of the Russian criminal code and so we request all the evidence in her file be purged,” her lawyer is quoted saying by Channel 12 news.
A decision is expected at the end of the hearing.
