Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu meet for coalition talks

With Benny Gantz’s Wednesday deadline to form a government quickly approaching, President Reuven Rivlin calls on the Blue and White and Likud parties to get a grip and to put together government to avoid a third round of elections in less than a year.

“I call on both Likud and Blue and White to come to their senses and understand the nation doesn’t want further elections. It has had enough of these elections,” Rivlin says during a visit to the southern city of Netivot.

“You have problems? There are personal problems? They are possible to solve,” Rivlin adds.

The president says the two parties should first reach agreement on the principles of a coalition and then put together a government. “A government that politically will be possible to exist,” he says.

“You are representatives of the sovereign, but never forget — the sovereign is the nation,” Rivlin says.