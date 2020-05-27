The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Jordan: World cannot remain silent in face of planned Israeli annexation
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi denounces the planned Israeli annexation of the West Bank in remarks delivered during a meeting with UN special Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov, according to the Jordanian newspaper al-Ghad.
“This decision will kill the two-state solution, making a one-state solution inevitable,” al-Safadi says. “The world cannot remain silent in the face of what this represents in terms of apartheid and racial discrimination.”
Al-Safadi says that annexation would destroy the foundations upon which the “nonviolent process” rests.
— Aaron Boxerman
Boris Johnson’s public support plummets over Cummings scandal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees his public support suffer the sharpest fall for a Conservative leader in a decade as he prepared to be grilled by lawmakers over his handling of the Dominic Cummings scandal.
Johnson has stuck by Cummings despite a public and political backlash over his top aide’s travels to visit family despite the government’s strict rules to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Cummings affair seems to have really cut through to the public and is taking a rapid toll on support for the government in general and the prime minister in particular,” Tim Bale, professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London, tells AFP.
“The danger is that it triggers and reinforces a long-held concern among British voters that the Conservative Party cares more about its rich friends than about ordinary folk.”
A YouGov poll for The Times newspaper shows the Conservative lead over the main opposition Labour party shrink by nine points in a week.
The survey puts the Tories at 44 percent — down four points — and Labour at 38 percent, up five points over the past seven days.
The last Tory leader to see his lead fall by the same amount was David Cameron during the 2010 general election campaign.
— AFP
‘Lockdown generation’: UN says 1 in 6 young workers unemployed due to pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused surging unemployment worldwide, but has hit young workers especially hard, forcing more than one in six people aged under 29 to stop working, the UN said Wednesday.
In a fresh study, the International Labour Organization warns that the novel coronavirus crisis has disproportionately affected young people, and could impact upon their work opportunities and career options for decades to come.
“I don’t think it is giving way to hyperbole to talk about the danger of a lockdown generation,” ILO chief Guy Ryder tells a virtual press conference.
“As we recover from the pandemic, a lot of young people are simply going to be left behind. Big numbers,” he says, warning that “the danger is… that this initial shock to young people will last a decade or longer.
“People will be permanently scarred by the immediate effects of the pandemic.”
Even before the crisis, the global youth unemployment rate stood at 13.6 percent in 2019 — far higher than for any other group — while some 267 million young people were neither employed nor in education or training (NEET).
— AFP
Rouhani pushes for harsher laws on so-called honor killings after shocking case
Iran’s president urges his Cabinet to speed up harsher laws in so-called honor killings, after a particularly disturbing slaying of a 14-year-old girl by her father shocked the nation.
President Hassan Rouhani pushes for speedy adoption of relevant bills, some which have apparently shuttled for years among various decision-making bodies in Iran.
The killing of teen Romina Ashrafi in the Iranian town of Talesh, some 320 kilometers (198 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran, prompted a nationwide outcry. She was reportedly beheaded while sleeping by her father, Reza Ashrafi, who used a farming sickle to kill his daughter.
The father, who is now in custody, was apparently enraged after she ran away with her 34-year-old boyfriend Bahamn Khavari in Talesh. In rural areas of Iran, it’s unheard of for teenage girls to run away from home to be with their boyfriends.
After five days, Romina was found and taken to a police station, from where her father brought her back home. The girl reportedly told the police she feared a violent reaction from her father.
Rouhani expressed regret over the tragic case.
There is little data on honor killings in Iran, where local media occasionally report on such cases. Under the law, girls can marry after the age of 13, though the average age of marriage for Iranian women is 23. It is not known how many women and young girls are killed by family members or close relatives because of their actions, perceived as violating conservative Islamic norms on love and marriage.
Iran’s judiciary said Romina’s case will be tried in a special court. Under the current law, her father faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Iran’s vice-president in charge of family affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, expresses hope that a bill with harsher punishments will soon be in the final stages of approval.
— AP
Trump threatens to ‘strongly regulate, or close down’ social media
US President Donald Trump, on Twitter, appears to threaten to shut down social media sites for allegedly silencing Republican voices.
Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020
France stops treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine
The French government stops the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 patients after a new study suggested it doesn’t work and poses health risks.
A decree ending its use for the coronavirus in France is published Wednesday.
The World Health Organization did the same after a study of 100,000 patients worldwide published last week found that the drug was ineffective against the virus and tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems.
The drug has been popular and politically sensitive in France, where it was included in a trial of multiple treatments and used on hospitalized patients.
US President Donald Trump started pushing hydroxychloroquine based on early research by prominent French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult suggesting it reduced virus symptoms.
Raoult shrugged off guidance from France’s High Council for Public Health to stop use of the drug, suggesting it’s not important now that the number of infected people is no longer at crisis levels. The council’s recommendation is “one opinion like any other, I don’t care much,” he told France’s LCI television Tuesday night.
— AP
Man pulled from car, in serious condition, from apparent heatstroke
A Yokne’am Illit resident is pulled from his car and hospitalized in serious condition after apparently suffering heatstroke.
The man, said to be in his 40s, was found unconscious in his vehicle.
EU unveils unprecedented 750 billion euro recovery plan
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen proposes a 750 billion euro post-virus recovery fund for Europe, but will have to win over skeptical member states to push it through.
The global coronavirus outbreak has already thrust the EU into its deepest ever recession, and Von der Leyen’s proposal will set out to help the worst affected countries.
If passed, the proposal would be the biggest EU stimulus package in history and could see Europe-wide taxes on plastics, carbon emissions and big tech — a major power boost for Brussels.
Paolo Gentiloni, the EU economic affairs commissioner, hails the proposal as a “European breakthrough” that would “tackle an unprecedented crisis.”
The virus has killed more than 173,000 people in Europe and put its economy in a deep freeze, with businesses only slowly reopening and tight controls on borders still stifling travel and trade.
The plan comes following big pressure from Italy and Spain, Europe’s first victims of the outbreak and too burdened with heavy debts to alone rebuild their economies.
— AFP
Cyprus will cover medical costs for visitors who contract virus
Cyprus is pledging to cover costs for anyone testing positive for the coronavirus while vacationing in the east Mediterranean island nation.
The Cypriot government says it will cover lodging, food, drink and medication for COVID-19 patients and their families. Patients will only have to pay for the taxi ride to the airport and the flight back home.
A 100-bed hospital will cater exclusively to foreign travelers who test positive. Some 112 intensive care units equipped with 200 respirators will be reserved for critically ill patients.
A 500-room “quarantine-hotel” will host exclusively patients’ family members and other close contacts.
The pledge comes in a five-page letter sent to governments, airlines and tour operators outlining strict health and hygiene protocols that Cyprus is enacting to woo visitors to the tourism-reliant country.
Tourism directly accounts for 13% of Cyprus’ economy. The country expects to lose as much as 70% of 2.6 billion euros in tourism-generated revenue this year.
The letter, signed by Cyprus’ foreign affairs, transport and tourism ministers, boasts that the country has one of the lowest coronavirus ratios per capita in Europe after having tested more than 10% of its population.
International air travel to Cyprus begins June 9 initially from 19 countries, with passengers required to undergo a COVID-19 test three days prior to departure. That measure will be lifted June 20 for 13 countries, including Germany, Finland, Israel, Greece and Norway
— AP
South Korea may reintroduce restrictions as virus rates climb
South Korea’s top infectious disease expert says the country may need to reimpose social distancing restrictions it eased in April, with coronavirus transmissions creeping up in the populated Seoul metropolitan area and elsewhere in recent weeks.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says during a virus briefing it’s becoming increasingly difficult for health workers to track the spread of COVID-19, which has coincided with increased public activity amid warmer weather and eased attitudes on social distancing.
South Korea reports 40 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily jump in nearly 50 days, as officials scrambled to trace hundreds of infections linked to nightspots, restaurants and a massive e-commerce warehouse near Seoul.
“We will do our best to trace contacts and implement preventive measures, but there’s a limit to such efforts,” Jeong says. “There’s a need to maximize social distancing in areas where the virus is circulating, to force people to avoid public facilities and other crowded spaces.”
South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases per day in early March before managing to stabilize its outbreak with aggressive tracking and testing, which allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines and proceed with a phased reopening of schools.
But Seoul and nearby cities restored some controls in recent weeks by shutting thousands of bars, karaoke rooms and other entertainment venues to slow the spread of the virus. Education authorities in Seoul say they delayed class openings in 111 schools due to virus concerns, but they couldn’t immediately confirm how many students were affected.
— AP
Israel’s president speaks to Australian PM on Malka Leifer case
President Reuven Rivlin calls Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to update him on developments in the case of alleged serial pedophile Malka Leifer, the day after a Jerusalem court ruled she was mentally fit for extradition trial to Australia where she would stand trial on charges of 74 counts of child sex abuse.
“The State of Israel will not allow anyone to use its institutions to evade justice,” Rivlin tells Morrison, reiterating remarks he made in person when he visited Australia in February.
Rivlin notes that Israel’s courts had proved that was the case with the Tuesday decision by the Jerusalem District Court, his office says in a statement about the phone call.
Gantz says he’ll ‘act responsibly’ on West Bank annexation
Defense Minister Benny Gantz, addressing the government’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank in July, says: “We will examine how to proceed and we will act responsibly.”
He makes the comments in the Knesset.
Gantz also criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech against law enforcement, made as the premier’s trial opened earlier this week.
“I repeat, clearly and sharply: Just as the State of Israel needs a functioning government, it needs a strong and independent judiciary,” he says. “Protecting the rule of law is not a personal matter but a matter of national interests.”
