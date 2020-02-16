Camouflage fabrics bound for ‘terrorist elements’ in Gaza confiscated at West Bank crossing

A spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that security cooperation between Israel and the PA is ongoing, but warns that it may not last.

“Until now, until this moment, the security cooperation between us and Israel is continuing as Israel. But this won’t last forever,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh tells reporters.

After the release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the Palestinians have rejected as biased toward Israel, Abbas warned there would no longer be security ties with Israel and the United States.

A senior Palestinian official told this month that while the PA has not halted security cooperation despite Abbas’s threat, ties between the sides are tense.

“We are acting with patience because we don’t want to make things worse. We want to show the Israelis that we are fighting seriously against terror,” Abu Rudeineh he says.

He also says the PA is not taking a side on Israel’s upcoming elections, the third in less than a year.

“All [we] want is a partner who will support peace. It doesn’t matter if it’s [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu or [Blue and White chairman Benny] Gantz, someone who will agree to sit at the [negotiating] table,” Abbas’s spokesman says.