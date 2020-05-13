Coalition releases basic principles of new government

The new coalition has released a document detailing the so-called basic principles of Israel’s 35th government. Among them:

— Formation of an emergency coronavirus cabinet which will oversee all aspects of the response to the pandemic.

— Building an extensive economic plan to lead Israel out of the economic crisis brought on by the virus.

— Deploying a “socio-economic safety net” for Israeli citizens, including specific plans for needy sectors of the population.

— Working towards national reconciliation after three bruising election campaigns that saw the partisan divide in the country rise to new levels. A “reconciliation cabinet” will be formed to lead this effort.