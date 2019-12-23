Deadly bus crash befuddles investigators

Investigators are still trying to figure out how a passenger bus crashed into a bus stop near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, killing four people.

The driver of the bus, who has been ordered to remain in police custody, told investigators that he does not know what happened, and denied being on his phone, or tired, according to Channel 13.

The channel reports that tests found no drugs or alcohol in his system and he appeared to be healthy. In addition, the bus passed a safety test just a week ago, the channel says.

The crash has continued to dominate the news agenda, leading all three major news channel’s prime time news programs.

A driver, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells the Kan broadcaster that there is a serious problem of drivers being overworked.

The channel reports there have been over two dozen deadly accidents involving buses in 2019, with 34 people killed.