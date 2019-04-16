Elected lawmakers to be sworn in on April 30 — Knesset statement

MK Amir Ohana, the first openly gay lawmaker for the Likud party, admits in an interview with Army Radio that he doesn’t foresee any change in LGBT rights in Israel in the upcoming 21st Knesset.

The governing coalition will include 16 ultra-Orthodox members and more religious Zionist MKs, which is likely to foil any attempt to improve LGBT rights.

“I would have wanted the coalition’s opinion to be different,” Ohana says.