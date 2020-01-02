The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Elite Iraqi troops secure US embassy after attack
Elite Iraqi troops have deployed to secure the US embassy, a day after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to it in dramatic scenes that overshadowed months of anti-government grassroots protests.
More than a dozen black armored vehicles of the US-trained Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service deploy on the embassy’s streets in the capital’s Green Zone to reinforce security there.
The unprecedented attack on the American mission in Baghdad — in which intruders threw rocks, laid fires and graffitied walls — sparked fears of a wider proxy war between Iran and the United States, both of them close allies of Iraq.
Supporters of Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi military force laid siege to the embassy in outrage at US air strikes that killed 25 of their fighters, but pulled back on Wednesday after an order from the group.
— AFP
Court extends remand of suspect accused of planning price tag attack
The Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court rules to extended until Monday the remand of an Israeli suspect arrested early this morning reportedly en route to carry out a price tag attack.
The court also accepts the prosecution’s request to bar the 18-year-old suspect from meeting with an attorney during that four day period.
However, the court rejects the prosecution’s request to extend the remand of a 15-year-old accomplice, who was arrested along with the suspect after police pulled them over outside the Bat Ayin settlement.
The court orders that the minor be released to house arrest, but agrees to a stay in executing the decision to provide the prosecution with an opportunity to appeal the ruling.
— Jacob Magid
Taxi drivers block Route 1 as they protest new fare system
Taxi drivers are blocking Route 1 in the westbound lanes from Ben Gurion Interchange to Shafirim Interchange in protest against a reform of their fares.
Drivers say the new fare system, which is beginning to go into effect, will slash their income by some 30 percent.
Police are at the scene of the protest and were working to open up the road.
Man accused of trying to deal in weapons during house arrest for weapons crimes
A former member of a local council in northern Israel has been indicted for attempting to deal in weapons while under house arrest for weapons possession, Channel 12 reports.
Charges were filed against the man in the Haifa District Court, alongside three other people involved in the alleged crimes.
The defendant is accused of contacting weapons traders in the West Bank to try and arrange deals.
However, the report adds that the central suspect in the case has not yet been apprehended.
US defense chief: More attacks by Iran-backed groups expected, they’ll regret it
The Pentagon warns that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad will likely carry out more attacks on US facilities — and will regret it.
“The provocative behavior has been out there for months… So do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it,” US Defense Secretary Mark Esper tells reporters.
“We are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared to deter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored, directed and resourced by Iran,” he adds.
— AFP
Gantz ‘respects’ court ruling on PM: ‘We’ll take him to court of public opinion’
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz says he respects “the correct decision of the High Court” not to rule out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forming a government after the next election.
“We will take Netanyahu to the court of public opinion at the polls, and win,” he tweets.
Likud: High Court acted correctly, only the voters can decide who’ll lead them
Likud welcomes the High Court’s decision to reject a petition against the prime minister being tasked with forming a government.
“The High Court acted correctly,” the party says. “In a democracy only the people decide who will lead the people, and no one else.”
Blue and White said looking at ousting Knesset speaker if he stalls on immunity
Blue and White is looking at the possibility of moving to replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) if he refuses to move forward on discussions regarding the prime minister’s immunity request, Channel 12 news reports.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday officially filed a request with Edelstein for immunity from prosecution in his three criminal cases. Opposition parties want to discuss the request immediately, despite the Knesset having disbanded in December, with the hope of the plenum rejecting it, thus allowing the premier’s trial to continue.
But a source close to Netanyahu said earlier that Edelstein will prevent a Knesset discussion weighing the request before the March elections at minimum.
Blue and Whie MK Avi Nissenkorn, who leads the House Committee which would review the immunity request, says: “We have wanted for a long time now to form a House Committee and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein opposes it. When the prime minister asks for immunity we should honor that request and hold a discussion on the matter. The Knesset is not a shelter [from prosecution].”
Rivlin: We must oppose racism, including by those that claim to support Israel
President Reuven Rivlin appears to criticize Israel’s relations with international leaders who support Israel but have a problematic track record vis-a-vis the Jewish community.
Hosting representatives of the World Union of Jewish Students at his residence in Jerusalem, the president says it is important to clearly oppose all forms of racism and anti-Semitism, including by those that claim to support Israel.
“One cannot hate Jews and love Israel, just as one cannot hate Israel and love Jews,” he says. “There can be no compromise on this position.”
The governments of Hungary and Poland have both adopted staunchly pro-Israel positions in recent years, while also being accused of encouraging anti-Semitic sentiment in their countries and showing a troubling acceptances of far-right activists.
Rivlin adds, “As young leaders you are on the frontline in facing anti-Semitism, and I know that it is not always easy to express your identity or support Israel on campus. Even wearing a kippah or a Star of David can be dangerous sometimes.
“You are on the frontline in fighting BDS campaigns on campus, which seek to harm Israel, and to distance young Jews from Israel. Thank for all that you do for us.”
High Court rejects petition against Netanyahu being able to form new coalition
The High Court has thrown out a petition that urged it to bar the prime minister from forming a government after the upcoming March election due to his criminal cases.
The court says it will not make a decision at the moment. Though it acknowledges the question raised by petitioners is “fundamental and important,” it adds that “at this time the petition is theoretical and premature.”
Court judges had previously indicated they believed it was too early to give a ruling as the election has not yet taken place, and said it may be more appropriate if and when Benjamin Netanyahu is set to be tasked with forming a government after the national poll.
Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue
An Iraqi activist was shot dead overnight in Baghdad, a police source tells AFP, as anti-government rallies carry on despite a separate day-long siege of the US embassy.
The activist, Saadoun al-Luhaybi, was shot in the head in a southwestern neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, the police source says.
He had been taking part in youth-led demonstrations rocking Iraq since early October that have demanded the ouster of a governing class seen as corrupt, inept and beholden to Iran.
— AFP
Court set to rule on whether Netanyahu can be tasked with forming government
The High Court of Justice is set to give its ruling today on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be tasked with forming a government following the March 2 election, in light of the charges against him in three criminal cases.
According to Channel 12 news, observers expect the petition against the premier to be rejected by court justices, in light of the nature of court deliberations in recent days.
A rejection could be temporary, with judges potentially ruling that they cannot make a decision at this stage and must be consulted when the issue potentially becomes relevant, i.e., after the election.
Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, is shot
A Palestinian attempted to stab soldiers at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction, the army says.
Troops fired at the assailant and “neutralized” him, the army says.
The soldiers were not injured in the incident.
— Jacob Magid
Netanyahu meets Greek PM ahead of inking pipeline deal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.
He will later meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the three will hold a trilateral meeting during which they will sign a deal for an undersea pipeline that will carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.
The 1,900-kilometer (1,300-mile) EastMed pipeline is intended to provide an alternative gas source for energy-hungry Europe, which is currently largely dependent on supplies from Russia and the Caucasus region.
— with AP
5-year-old dies after falling from horse in Golan Heights
A five-year-old boy has died after falling off a horse while riding in the Golan Heights.
The child was rushed by helicopter to Ziv Medical Center in Safed in critical condition but doctors could not save his life.
Soldier lightly injured from unintentional weapon discharge
A 22-year-old soldier has been lightly injured after his weapon unintentionally discharged at the IDF’s Tel Hashomer base.
The soldier was taken to nearby Sheba Medical Center for treatment with a leg injury.
Turkey’s parliament debates sending troops to Libya
Turkey’s parliament is convening to vote on whether to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration that is seeking to capture the capital.
Turkish lawmakers are expected to approve a motion at their emergency session for a one-year deployment despite concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the region.
The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
— AP
Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing
Indonesia’s disaster agency warns of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides that killed at least 29 and left vast swaths of the megalopolis underwater.
Tens of thousands fled to temporary shelters across the capital region — home to some 30 million — with scores of houses damaged in the deadliest flooding in years, after torrential rains on New Year’s Eve.
Images showed waterlogged homes and cars covered in muddy floodwaters, while some people took to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get around.
— AFP
40-year-old dies of flu complications in Ramat Gan
A 40-year-old man has died of flu complications at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the 15th death of the season. Meanwhile a nine-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition from the disease as the country continues to suffer from a particularly aggressive strain of the virus.
Authorities are scrambling to purchase more flu vaccinations to deal with the overwhelming demand as Israelis rush to inoculate themselves against the spreading disease.
