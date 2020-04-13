George Stephanopoulos says he has coronavirus

Former Bill Clinton adviser and current ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos says he has tested positive for COVID-19, weeks after his wife contracted the virus.

Stephanopoulos tells “Good Morning America” that he has not experienced any symptoms.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he says. “I’m feeling great.”

He says his wife, author Ali Wentworth, who was sick and isolated at home, is doing better.