Germany outlaws Hezbollah; Israel praises move
Germany outlaws Hezbollah terror group’s military and political wings

Israel welcomes move, which Berlin previously said it was intending to make, with Foreign Minister Katz urging more European governments to follow suit

By Michael Bachner Today, 8:24 am
Hezbollah fighters stand in formation at a rally to mark Jerusalem day or Al-Quds day, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon on May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
8:25 am

Germany issues a federal decree outlawing the Hezbollah terror group in its entirety, including its political wing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces.

The order bans Germans from dealing with the Lebanese movement’s members or using its symbols.

Berlin has previously promised to take the step.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the move as a “very important step and a significant moral move in the global war against terrorism.”

Katz says he is “confident” that many other Middle East governments are happy for the move, and urges similar steps by more European governments and the European Union.

