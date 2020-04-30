Germany outlaws Hezbollah; Israel praises move

Germany issues a federal decree outlawing the Hezbollah terror group in its entirety, including its political wing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces.

The order bans Germans from dealing with the Lebanese movement’s members or using its symbols.

Berlin has previously promised to take the step.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the move as a “very important step and a significant moral move in the global war against terrorism.”

Katz says he is “confident” that many other Middle East governments are happy for the move, and urges similar steps by more European governments and the European Union.