Gideon Sa’ar: I cannot support the Trump plan as it currently stands
Likud MK: Conviction of PM would be ‘greatest injustice in Israel’s history’

Miki Zohar says public will lose faith in law enforcement and justice systems if Netanyahu not acquitted; education minister says media obsessed with seeing premier in the dock

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:40 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with MK Miki Zohar during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset, December 7, 2015. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with MK Miki Zohar during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset, December 7, 2015. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

8:04 pm

Report: Law enforcement concerned prosecution’s witnesses against PM will be pressured

Law enforcement officials are concerned that the prosecution’s key witnesses against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be illicitly pressured to back away from testifying against the premier in the trial that opens tomorrow, Channel 13 reports.

7:55 pm

US envoy wishes Muslims in Israel and around the world a ‘Happy Eid’

 

7:52 pm

Gideon Sa’ar: I cannot support the Trump plan as it currently stands

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar tells Channel 12 that he “cannot support the Trump plan as it currently stands” due to its envisioning of a Palestinian state being established alongside Israel.

7:48 pm

Likud MK, former PM rival: I did not expect to be appointed minister

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar who ran in the party’s leadership primary against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year tells Channel 12 that he was not surprised that the premier did not appoint him to a ministerial post in the new government.

Sa’ar came in fourth place in the Likud slate primaries, but was skipped over by other lawmakers much further down the list for ministerial positions.

“If there are no expectations there are no disappointments,” Sa’ar says, recalling the same remark that was made to him by former prime minister Ariel Sharon.

Sa’ar confirms that he was offered the same UN/US envoy combo-position that Gilad Erdan decided to take after he declined.

7:38 pm

Education Minister: Hypocritical media dying to see Netanyahu in the dock

Education Minister Yoav Gallant claims the media is obsessed with seeing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “in the dock” when his trial opens tomorrow.

Falling in line with the message fellow Likud MK Miki Zohar put forward moments earlier on Channel 12, Gallant calls on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to release recordings from the Harpaz Affair, which is “hovering like a black cloud” for over a decade.

7:32 pm

Likud MK: Conviction of PM would be ‘greatest injustice in Israel’s history’

Likud MK and coalition chairman Miki Zohar tells Channel 12 that a decision by the court to not acquit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be “the greatest injustice in Israel’s history, the greatest injustice in Israeli democracy ever.”

“The public at home will say one thing: if the prime minister is not acquitted, we will lose our faith, we will lose our faith in the system,” the Netanyahu ally says.

7:07 pm

Russia relays readiness to organize Netanyahu-Abbas meeting

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov relays Moscow’s willingness to organize a meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a phone call with PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh.

Bogdanov confirms Russia’s “support of the lawful rights of the Palestinian people for self-determination, including creation of its own independent state within the 1967 borders with the capital in Eastern Jerusalem that would live in peace and good neighborhood with Israel,” according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement covered by the TASS Russian News Agency.

Earlier this week, Channel 13 reported that Russia is seeking to arrange a meeting in the coming weeks between US and Palestinian officials to help renew ties between Washington and Ramallah, which have frayed during US President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Citing unnamed Western diplomats, Channel 13 news reported the planned meeting in Geneva is also aimed at preventing an escalation of violence in the West Bank and allowing the Palestinian Authority to propose changes to Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which it has rejected out of hand.

The European Union and United Nations were also part of the Russian effort, viewing it as an opportunity to jump-start peace talks and halt Netanyahu’s vow to annex parts of the West Bank that would become part of Israel under the US plan, the report said.

“The only way to stop annexation is to renew contact between the Palestinians and the US government,” a Western diplomat was quoted saying.

6:41 pm

France health minister wants limits on use of malaria drug to treat virus

France’s health minister wants to limit use of a popular malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment after a new study found it ineffective and warned of increased health risks.

Olivier Veran tweets that he asked France’s public health council to draft new rules for prescribing hydroxychloroquine and other treatments within 48 hours.

He specifically cites a study of 100,000 patients worldwide, published Friday in the Lancet, saying hydroxychloroquine and related drug chloroquine were ineffective against the virus and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems.

Prominent French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult drew international attention – including from US President Donald Trump – for his research early in the pandemic suggesting hydroxychloroquine reduced virus symptoms. Raoult’s office didn’t comment on the minister’s move.

France included the drug in a trial of multiple treatments and allowed its use for hospitalized patients.

— AP

6:40 pm

Arara residents fire at responding officers, lightly injuring two of them

Two police officers responding to reports of a shooting in the northern Arab Israeli town of Arara are lightly injured from gunfire shortly after their arrival at the scene.

A town resident was also injured in the incident.

6:40 pm

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria, Libya in phone call

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak on the phone regarding the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Libya, Turkish media reports.

The two agree to remain in touch regarding efforts to promote peace in the region.

