Health Ministry issues measles exposure warning

The Health Ministry puts out a pair of warnings to Israelis who may have been exposed to measles last week.

In the first, the ministry says a woman who attended two weddings at the Mondial event hall in Jerusalem on April 3 had measles and may have infected fellow wedding-goers.

It says those who were present should be vaccinated for measles within six days.

The ministry also says people who were at the Rashbi’s grave at Mount Meron on April 3 between noon and 2:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, as well as those who were at the Rabbi Amram ben Diwan synagogue in Tiberias at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 4 and 5.