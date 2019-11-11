Hezbollah chief: Chance of US-Iran war down by 99%, Trump’s strategy failed

The likelihood of war between the US and Iran has decreased by 99 percent, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah claims, though he says such a war was possible in recent months.

Nasrallah says regional actors had been preparing for such an eventuality but that it has become far less likely.

He credits “a change in the positions of some Gulf countries, in addition to the steadfastness of Iran after [US President Donald] Trump’s exit from the [2015] nuclear agreement.”

He adds that “strategic observers in America and Israel confirm that Trump’s strategy failed… The war on Iran is gone, Trump’s strategy has failed, and Iran has emerged strong.”

Nasrallah claims his terror group is at peak strength, and denies Israeli and American assertions it is trying to create a land corridor through which to smuggle Iranian missiles to Lebanon via Iraq and Syria.

“This is a false American claim. In truth, we have so many missiles here in Lebanon that we don’t know where to put them,” he says.