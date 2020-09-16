The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Hurricane Sally makes landfall in American south
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the southern coast of the US, the National Hurricane Center says, hitting Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Category 2 storm, packing sustained winds of up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour, is likely to cause “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” in coastal areas, the Miami-based center says.
— AFP
Knesset rejects bid to investigate judges
The Knesset rejects a proposal by opposition Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich to form a commission of inquiry into alleged conflicts of interests by judges and prosecutors.
Just six lawmakers vote in favor of the bid, and 47 oppose it.
Some coalition parties, including Likud and United Torah Judaism, skip the vote.
Health minister signals lockdown to be extended
Two days before Israel enters a three-week lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns it will take time to bring down the infections.
“I am telling you honestly — anyone who thinks the situation will be encouraging in two weeks is mistaken,” Edelstein tells the Ynet news site. “We will be dealing with these restrictions for a while, and as I said, we may tighten them further.”
The health minister also defends the government’s decision to close schools a day early, from Thursday.
He says tens of thousands have been sent into quarantine and thousands have been infected in cases linked to schools, which opened just two weeks ago.
