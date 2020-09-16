Temple Mount closed for 3 weeks as virus cases soar

Palestinians record 963 new instances of the novel coronavirus today, bringing their total caseload to a record-high 12,520 active cases, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.

Health officials confirm 662 new cases among West Bank Palestinians, with the largest hot spots identified in Hebron and Ramallah. Cases are rising across PA-controlled areas, however, with dozens of new cases confirmed in major Palestinian cities such as Nablus and Jenin.

Another 207 were confirmed in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, the PA says.

PA Interior Ministry spokesperson Ghassan Nimr said yesterday that the PA was not ruling out a return to lockdown should infections continue to spike, but clarified that such measures “had not yet been proposed.”

In Gaza, health authorities see 94 new infections, raising the total number of active coronavirus cases in the coastal enclave to 1,728. Sixteen Gazans have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Hamas officials warn that Gaza’s fragile health care system could be overwhelmed if the number of active cases exceeds 2,000.

— Aaron Boxerman