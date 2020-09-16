Knesset rejects bid to investigate judges

Two days before Israel enters a three-week lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns it will take time to bring down the infections.

“I am telling you honestly — anyone who thinks the situation will be encouraging in two weeks is mistaken,” Edelstein tells the Ynet news site. “We will be dealing with these restrictions for a while, and as I said, we may tighten them further.”

The health minister also defends the government’s decision to close schools a day early, from Thursday.

He says tens of thousands have been sent into quarantine and thousands have been infected in cases linked to schools, which opened just two weeks ago.