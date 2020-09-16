High Court gives government more time for decision on recycling deposit

The High Court allows the Environmental Protection Ministry to once again postpone submitting a response to a petition relating to the recycling of drinks bottles and cans.

Since 2001, when the government passed the Deposit Law on Beverage Containers, a refundable NIS 30 agorot ($0.09) has been added to the cost of all cans of drinks, and glass and plastic bottles containing 100 milliliters (3.4 fluid ounces) to 1.5 liters (1.6 quarts) of beverage. The aim is to encourage the public to take used containers back to retail outlets, from where they are sent for recycling.

But larger bottles have been exempt, largely due to pressure from ultra-Orthodox groups and drinks manufacturers.

In December 2019, in response to a petition filed by Adam Teva V’Din, the High Court gave Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel’s predecessor, Minister Ze’ev Elkin, until June 2020 to explain why the deposit law should not apply to bottles above 1.5 liters. Elkin got the court to postpone the deadline for a response. On Wednesday, the court postponed the deadline until October 18.

Gamliel told the Knesset Economics Committee on Monday that she needed another month to come to a decision that she hoped that all sides could live with.

— Sue Surkes