Teen accomplice in 2015 murder of Palestinian family sentenced to 3.5 years

The teenage accomplice in the 2015 murder of a Palestinian family in the West Bank is sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

The suspect, whose name is barred from publication as he was a minor at the time of the incident, reached a plea agreement with the State Prosecutor’s Office last May in which he admitted to having planned the torching of the Dawabsha home.

According to the conviction, main suspect Amiram Ben Uliel and the teenage accomplice had planned to carry out an attack against Palestinians as revenge for a drive-by shooting days earlier in which Israeli civilian Malachy Rosenfeld was killed. But the younger accomplice failed to show up on time at the rendezvous point in July 2015, upon which Ben Uliel carried out the firebombing attack alone.

The prosecution had asked the court not to sentence the accomplice to more than five and a half years in prison.

Deducted from the sentence will be the time the teenager has already spent behind bars — about two and a half years.

The Duma arson attack, one of the most brutal acts of Jewish terror in recent years, claimed the lives of Sa’ad and Riham Dawabsha and their 18-month-old son Ali. Five-year-old Ahmed was the lone survivor of the attack.

Ben Uliel earlier this week was handed three life sentences.