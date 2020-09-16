Italian MP said to nominate Netanyahu for Nobel Peace Prize

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 936,095 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 29,633,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,787,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 6,257 new deaths and 296,401 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,290 new deaths, followed by United States with 1,250 and Brazil with 1,113.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 195,961 deaths from 6,606,674 cases. At least 2,495,127 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 133,119 deaths from 4,382,263 cases, India with 82,066 deaths from 5,020,359 cases, Mexico with 71,678 deaths from 676,487 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,664 deaths from 374,228 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 94 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium at 86, Spain 64, Bolivia 64, and Chile with 63.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,214 cases (12 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,437 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 314,495 deaths from 8,403,067 cases, Europe 222,734 deaths from 4,614,184 infections, the United States and Canada 205,187 deaths from 6,745,229 cases, Asia 118,964 deaths from 6,749,832 cases, Middle East 40,771 deaths from 1,722,231 cases, Africa 33,066 deaths from 1,368,342 cases, and Oceania 878 deaths from 30,713 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

— AFP