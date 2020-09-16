Health minister signals lockdown to be extended
Ahead of lockdown, health minister says virus won’t be contained in 2 weeks

Yuli Edelstein warns restrictions will be in force ‘for a while,’ and could be tightened further; says those who expect cases to drop considerably in short period ‘are mistaken’

By TOI staff Today, 1:54 pm 0 Edit
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visits students on the first day of school at Orot Etzion school in Efrat on September 01, 2020 (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.

1:55 pm

1:55 pm

1:54 pm

Two days before Israel enters a three-week lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns it will take time to bring down the infections.

“I am telling you honestly — anyone who thinks the situation will be encouraging in two weeks is mistaken,” Edelstein tells the Ynet news site. “We will be dealing with these restrictions for a while, and as I said, we may tighten them further.”

The health minister also defends the government’s decision to close schools a day early, from Thursday.

He says tens of thousands have been sent into quarantine and thousands have been infected in cases linked to schools, which opened just two weeks ago.

1:54 pm

