IDF soldier moderately hurt in training accident, army says

President Reuven Rivlin apologizes to Israelis for the government’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know, we didn’t do enough as leaders to be worthy of your attention. You trusted us, and we disappointed you,” he says in an address to the nation.

Rivlin says he understands the “disappointment” and “anxiety” felt by Israelis by the upcoming closure and its contradictory rules.

“I understand and I would like to apologize for it,” he says.

He apologizes both for his personal violations of lockdown during the Passover closure, for which he has previously apologized, as well as on behalf of Israel’s politicians.

“You paid a heavy price… Our synagogues were closed on Passover. The mosques were closed on Ramadan. And until today, my heart is pained by the bereaved families who did not visit the graves of their loved ones on Memorial Day.”

“And now, today, my fellow Israelis, we are forced to pay the price again. It is a high price.”

“And from here, I want to say to the government of Israel – its leaders, ministers and advisers: the trust of the people is beyond value. We must do everything to restore personal, medical and economic confidence to our fellow citizens. This is a second chance and we must take it because we will not, I fear, get a third one.”

He urges Israelis not to accuse specific communities for the pandemic, a reference to outbreaks in densely populated Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities.

“We will not prevail through finger-pointing and toxic accusations. Only together. We were destined to live together, to share the good years and the tough years, to build and to develop this land,” he says.

“My fellow Israelis, you cannot beat coronavirus alone, but no one can beat it without you. I believe in our people. I believe in our ability to prevail. I would like to ask you to believe in our people’s ability to prevail. This is the time to follow the instructions, to take care of yourselves and those dear to you, to join hands to help those around you in need of assistance. Because we have no other land, we have no other country, we have no other people and we have no other way.”