Palestinians record 963 new virus cases
Palestinians record 963 new instances of the novel coronavirus today, bringing their total caseload to a record-high 12,520 active cases, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.
Health officials confirm 662 new cases among West Bank Palestinians, with the largest hot spots identified in Hebron and Ramallah. Cases are rising across PA-controlled areas, however, with dozens of new cases confirmed in major Palestinian cities such as Nablus and Jenin.
Another 207 were confirmed in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, the PA says.
PA Interior Ministry spokesperson Ghassan Nimr said yesterday that the PA was not ruling out a return to lockdown should infections continue to spike, but clarified that such measures “had not yet been proposed.”
In Gaza, health authorities see 94 new infections, raising the total number of active coronavirus cases in the coastal enclave to 1,728. Sixteen Gazans have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Hamas officials warn that Gaza’s fragile health care system could be overwhelmed if the number of active cases exceeds 2,000.
— Aaron Boxerman
Returning Israeli delegation from US ordered to quarantine for 5 days
The Israeli delegation to Washington for the peace treaties’ signing will be forced to enter a five-day quarantine, despite attempts to persuade health officials to waive the requirement, according to the Haaretz daily.
The report says Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sought to be exempt from quarantine altogether. The government policy requires all those returning from highly infected countries, including the US, to self-isolate for two weeks.
Health officials conceded to a shortened isolation period.
“There was some screaming, but everyone is going to sit at home until Monday,” an unnamed health official tells Haaretz.
Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, did not wear masks during their meeting with US President Donald Trump. The prime minister also had no face covering during the signing ceremony.
Waqf closes Temple Mount for 3 weeks as virus cases soar
Jerusalem’s Temple Mount will be closed starting Friday following a spike in coronavirus cases, the authority that administers the city’s Muslim holy places announces.
With cases of the virus on the rise in Israel and the West Bank, the Waqf authority held an emergency meeting with health officials.
Waqf members decide to “suspend the entry of worshipers starting from Friday afternoon (September 18) for a period of three weeks.”
“We hope that citizens will understand this procedure, in order to preserve their health and wellbeing,” Waqf member Hatem Abdel Qader tells AFP.
The closure coincides with a three-week lockdown to be imposed by Israel, which controls the entrances of the compound.
The call to prayer will continue to ring out across Jerusalem’s Old City, Qader says, while Waqf employees will be allowed to pray at the site.
The Waqf shut the compound at the onset of the pandemic in March, when sweeping closures upended religious life in a way not seen for centuries.
Israeli authorities have reported nearly 167,000 coronavirus cases, with 1,147 deaths.
— AFP
Hamas says senior official in West Bank dies of COVID-19
The Hamas terror group says a founder of its West Bank branch, Ahmad Abu Erra, has died of COVID-19.
Abu Erra spent several years in Israeli prisons and was expelled to Lebanon upon his release, the terror group says.
High Court gives government more time for decision on recycling deposit
The High Court allows the Environmental Protection Ministry to once again postpone submitting a response to a petition relating to the recycling of drinks bottles and cans.
Since 2001, when the government passed the Deposit Law on Beverage Containers, a refundable NIS 30 agorot ($0.09) has been added to the cost of all cans of drinks, and glass and plastic bottles containing 100 milliliters (3.4 fluid ounces) to 1.5 liters (1.6 quarts) of beverage. The aim is to encourage the public to take used containers back to retail outlets, from where they are sent for recycling.
But larger bottles have been exempt, largely due to pressure from ultra-Orthodox groups and drinks manufacturers.
In December 2019, in response to a petition filed by Adam Teva V’Din, the High Court gave Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel’s predecessor, Minister Ze’ev Elkin, until June 2020 to explain why the deposit law should not apply to bottles above 1.5 liters. Elkin got the court to postpone the deadline for a response. On Wednesday, the court postponed the deadline until October 18.
Gamliel told the Knesset Economics Committee on Monday that she needed another month to come to a decision that she hoped that all sides could live with.
— Sue Surkes
Hurricane Sally makes landfall in American south
Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the southern coast of the US, the National Hurricane Center says, hitting Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Category 2 storm, packing sustained winds of up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour, is likely to cause “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” in coastal areas, the Miami-based center says.
— AFP
Knesset rejects bid to investigate judges
The Knesset rejects a proposal by opposition Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich to form a commission of inquiry into alleged conflicts of interests by judges and prosecutors.
Just six lawmakers vote in favor of the bid, and 47 oppose it.
Some coalition parties, including Likud and United Torah Judaism, skip the vote.
Health minister signals lockdown to be extended
Two days before Israel enters a three-week lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns it will take time to bring down the infections.
“I am telling you honestly — anyone who thinks the situation will be encouraging in two weeks is mistaken,” Edelstein tells the Ynet news site. “We will be dealing with these restrictions for a while, and as I said, we may tighten them further.”
The health minister also defends the government’s decision to close schools a day early, from Thursday.
He says tens of thousands have been sent into quarantine and thousands have been infected in cases linked to schools, which opened just two weeks ago.
