Bennett: Netanyahu received multiple international, domestic warnings of Hamas attack before Oct. 7

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received warnings from several domestic and international sources that Hamas was planning an imminent attack ahead of the terror group’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, without providing sources.

“Netanyahu received several warnings from several sources, both within Israel and from international officials, and he did nothing,” Bennett tells Channel 12, accusing the premier of “criminal negligence.”

The remarks follow a Haaretz report earlier today alleging that Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Netanyahu before the massacre that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning a major offensive.

Bennett subsequently confirmed the report in a post on X, but did not say how he knew the report to be true.

Pressed by Channel 12 on whether he knew specifically that the reported conversation with the Emirati leader had taken place, Bennett declines to answer directly, reiterating that Netanyahu “received warnings of an attack, both from abroad and from within Israel.”