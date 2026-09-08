Bennett: Report UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas plans pre-Oct. 7 is true

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett says today’s Haaretz report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a personal warning from the leader of the UAE of Hamas plans for war days before the Oct. 7 attack is ” is true.”

In a post on X, the leader of the B’Yachad party says: “The report published this morning that Netanyahu was warned 10 days before the October 7 massacre about Sinwar’s intentions is true. Netanyahu bears personal and direct responsibility for the failure that led to the deaths of thousands of Israelis on his watch.”

Bennett does not say how he knows the report to be true.

The Netanyahu rival says his “disregard for the warnings amounts to criminal negligence, which is why he is doing everything he can to prevent the establishment of a state commission of inquiry that would expose the truth.”

He adds: “He did not go down to the field. He did not alert the heads of the security establishment. He did not prepare Israel for an attack. And he did not convene the cabinet.

“What did he do in those days? He kept Hamas well supplied to stop the demonstrations it was allowing along the border fence, transferred additional funds to buy a little quiet, promised additional work permits for Palestinian workers in response to Hamas threats, and, as usual, dismissed all the warnings from the heads of the security establishment.”