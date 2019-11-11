IDF opens investigation into killing of Palestinian in clashes

European Union foreign ministers affirm their support for the nuclear deal with Iran, after the Islamic Republic began enrichment work at its Fordo site in a fresh act of defiance that seems likely to spell the end of the painstakingly crafted international agreement.

At talks in Brussels, the ministers mull what action to take as they await a new report from the International Atomic Energy Agency later today on whether Iran is still complying with its commitments.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says that the ministers underlined their “full commitment to the agreement that remains crucial for our security, even if it’s increasingly difficult to preserve it. We will continue our efforts to have a full implementation of the agreement.”

The EU powers that signed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — Britain, France and Germany — are due to hold talks later today in Paris to discuss the next steps once the UN’s nuclear watchdog issues its latest findings.

A joint commission meeting of all the signatories is likely to be held in the coming days.

“We want to preserve the (deal), but Iran must finally return to its commitments and comply with them, otherwise we will reserve the right to use all mechanisms that are set out in the agreement,” says German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

— AP