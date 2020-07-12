In first, Palestinian security prisoner tests positive for coronavirus

For the first time, a Palestinian terror convict in Israeli prison has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, according to Israeli and Palestinian reports.

Kamal Abu Waer, 46, is serving several life sentences at Gilboa Prison for his role in the murder of Israeli civilians in several terror attacks during the Second Intifada as part of the Tanzim organization. He was arrested in 2003.

אסיר בטחוני ראשון נדבק בקורונה. מדובר באסיר כמאל אבו-וער, בן 46 מקבטייה דרומית לג'נין.

אבו-וער, חולה סרטן, מאושפז כעת בבית החולים אסף הרופא.

משב"ס נמסר: אסירים ואנשי סגל שבאו איתו במגע ייבדקו וישלחו לבידוד על פי הנחיות משרד הבריאות. pic.twitter.com/rraBi7XAfh — אלעד הומינר العاد هومينر (@EladHumi) July 12, 2020

In recent months, Abu Waer’s health has deteriorated as he was diagnosed with throat cancer, and he is currently hospitalized at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

The Israel Prisons Service says he was tested twice last week for COVID-19. On Wednesday the result was negative, but on Friday it was positive.

All his movements are now being traced and anyone who has been in contact with him will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The Palestinian Authority has accused Israel of dragging its feet in implementing steps designed to prevent outbreaks in prisons.