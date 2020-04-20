Independence Day flyover canceled due to pandemic

Israel sends condolences to Canada after the deadliest shooting rampage in its history kills 16 people in Nova Scotia.

“I send my condolences to the families of the victims and to the Canadian people,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says in a statement.

The shooter, disguised as a police officer, gunned down 16 people in their homes and set fires.

A police officer was among those killed. Several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Halifax — what police called the first scene. Bodies were also found at other locations. The assault began late Saturday, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly.

The gunman was also killed.

— with AP