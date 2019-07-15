The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Iran demands ‘effective’ European steps to save nuclear deal
Iran urges the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal “to take practical, effective and responsible decisions” to save the agreement.
“We stress that the continued voluntary and goodwill based actions by the Islamic Republic of Iran are rooted in the principle of reciprocity of rights and duties” in the nuclear deal, the foreign ministry in Tehran says in a statement.
On Sunday, the European parties to the deal — Britain, France and Germany — called for dialogue as tensions further intensified between Iran and the United States. In a statement, the so-called E3 expressed concern the deal was at risk of further unraveling but said it was up to Iran to ensure its survival.
US President Donald Trump in 2018 announced Washington was pulling out of the deal, to the dismay of its European allies.
“Any expectation for Iran to return to the conditions prior to May 8, 2019 without proof of any political will and practical ability of the European parties” to ensure sanctions relief “is an unrealistic expectation,” the ministry statement says.
New Zealand lawmaker says Jesus’s mom was ‘Palestinian refugee’
A lawmaker for New Zealand’s Greens Party says Jesus’s mother Mary and her husband Joseph were Palestinian refugees.
Golriz Ghahraman on Thursday wrote on Twitter: “They were literally Palestinian refugees. And she (Mary) normally had her hair covered because that’s what modesty looked like in her culture…”
She had been answering a tweet suggesting that as described by the New Testament, the parents of Christ were refugees.
Ghahraman’s tweet, which has since been deleted without explanation, prompted criticism from Jewish community representatives.
A spokesperson of the New Zealand Jewish Council, Juliet Moses, tells the Jewish Telegraphic Agency: “Ms. Ghahraman, by refusing to acknowledge that Jesus was Jewish, including when many people pointed out her error, is continuing to erase that connection, a favorite tactic of those who aim to delegitimize the modern day Jewish presence in the land.”
She also says that “calling Mary and Joseph Palestinian refugees is ahistorical and disrespectful to the Jewish community, and no doubt the Christian community too.”
Ethiopian-Israelis protest in Jerusalem after cop’s release, 7 arrested
Dozens of Ethiopian-Israeli activists are protesting the release of the cop who shot and killed Solomon Tekah on June 30.
The protesters are blocking intersections near the Knesset in Jerusalem.
Police say seven have been arrested.
The death of 19-year-old Tekah sparked nationwide protests last week.
The officer, who has not been publicly named but is expected to face charges of reckless homicide, was off duty when he shot Tekah in Haifa. He has claimed he was trying to break up a street fight and was set upon by three youths who hurled stones at him, endangering his life. He said he did not target Tekah, and instead fired at the ground.
The shooting sparked renewed accusations of police brutality and racism toward the Ethiopian community. Days after the shooting, protesters across Israel blocked roads, burned tires and denounced what they called systemic discrimination against Israelis of Ethiopian descent.
Computing pioneer Turing the new face of British 50-pound note
LONDON — Codebreaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing has been chosen as the face of Britain’s new 50 pound note, the Bank of England announces.
Governor Mark Carney says Turing, who did groundbreaking work on computers and artificial intelligence, was “a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.”
During World War II Turing worked at the secret Bletchley Park code-breaking center, where he helped crack Nazi Germany’s secret codes by creating the “Turing bombe,” a forerunner of modern computers. He also developed the “Turing Test” to measure artificial intelligence.
After the war he was prosecuted for homosexuality, which was then illegal, and forcibly treated with female hormones. He died at age 41 in 1954 after eating an apple laced with cyanide. Turing received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009, and a royal pardon in 2013.
The Turing banknote will enter circulation in 2021. It includes a photo of the scientist, mathematical formulae and technical drawings, and a quote from Turing: “This is only a foretaste of what is to come, and only the shadow of what is going to be.”
French-Iranian academic arrested in Iran
PARIS, France — A French-Iranian academic based at Paris’s prestigious Sciences Po university has been arrested in Iran and denied contact with consular staff, the French foreign ministry says.
“France calls on the Iranian authorities to shed full light on Mrs. (Fariba) Adelkhah’s situation and repeats its demands, particularly with regard to an immediate authorization for consular access,” it says in a statement.
Foreign-based Iranian media report Adelkhah, an anthropologist, was arrested on suspicion of espionage.
India hunts for fault that aborted historic moon mission
NEW DELHI — India’s space organization is examining the technical snag that led to the aborting of the launch Monday of a spacecraft intended to land on the far side of the moon, an official says.
The Chandrayaan-2 mission was called off shortly before liftoff early Monday by the Indian Space Research Organization when a “technical snag” was observed in the 640-ton, 14-story rocket launcher.
Vivek Singh, the ISRO’s media director, says the organization should be able to choose a new launch date within days. He declines to go into details.
Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft,” is designed for a soft landing on the lunar south pole and to send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous orbiting Indian space mission.
If India manages the soft landing, it would be only the fourth country to do so after the US, Russia and China. Israel’s attempt in April failed when the lander’s braking system failed to work in time to slow the lander down and prevent a crash.
20 lightly hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Tel Aviv
Twenty people are lightly hurt in a multiple-vehicle collision on the Route 2 highway connecting Tel Aviv and Haifa.
A truck, a bus and two cars are involved in the accident, which takes place on the southbound lanes near Beit Yanai, located next to the coastal city of Netanya.
Trump again uses Israel to lash progressive Democrats
US President Donald Trump continues to put Israel at the center of his tirade against progressive women in the US Congress, saying they “have made Israel feel abandoned by the US.”
He writes: “If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.”
Italy detains 3 in seizure of weapons, missile, Nazi plaques
ROME — Police in northern Italy detain three men, including one linked to a neo-fascist Italian political party, after uncovering a huge stash of automatic weapons, a missile and material featuring Nazi symbols.
Police say the discoveries stem from a previous investigation into Italians who took part in the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
In a statement, Turin police say one of the men arrested had in 2001 run unsuccessfully as a Senate candidate for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party. At his home in Gallarate, police find nine assault weapons, nearly 30 hunting rifles, pistols and bayonets as well as ammunition and antique Nazi plaques featuring swastikas.
Two other men are detained after police find a French-made missile at an airport hangar that they apparently were seeking to sell.
Turkey marks third anniversary of failed coup
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey marks the anniversary of a bloody attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, an event whose impact is still felt in the country.
Nearly 250 people were killed — excluding coup-plotters — and over 2,000 others were injured after a rogue military faction tried to wrest power from the president, but thousands took to the streets in response to Erdogan’s call to defeat the uprising.
This third anniversary comes at a difficult moment for Erdogan, faced with a weakened economy, worsening relations with NATO ally the United States, and a defeat for his party in the recent Istanbul mayoral election to a more unified opposition.
Erdogan will take part in a series of events in the capital Ankara before giving a speech in Istanbul and inaugurating a museum dedicated to the failed coup on July 15, 2016. After laying flowers at a special monument for the coup victims in Ankara at his presidential palace complex, Erdogan takes part in a ceremony at the parliament, which was also bombed during the attempted putsch.
The day, known as “15 July” in Turkish, has become a national holiday in Turkey.
Ankara accuses ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric exiled in the United States, of ordering the attempted coup and his movement of being a “terrorist” organization.
UK’s May slams Trump’s congresswomen tweets as ‘completely unacceptable’
LONDON — Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns US President Donald Trump’s tweets telling progressive Democratic congresswomen to “go back” where they came from as “completely unacceptable.”
“Her view is that the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable,” May’s spokesman tells reporters.
Trump and May have endured a rocky relationship, which took a turn for the worse last week following the leak of British diplomatic cables highly critical of his presidency. Angered by May’s support for her ambassador, Trump assailed the prime minister over her handling of fraught Brexit negotiations, and welcomed her impending departure from office.
Trump accused congresswomen who “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” of “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump wrote.
Trump demands ‘radical left congresswomen’ apologize to Israelis
Continuing his tirades against progressive women in the US Congress, US President Donald Trump wonders in a Twitter post when “Radical Left Congresswomen” will apologize to, among others, the “people of Israel,” for their “foul language.”
He writes: “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!”
The tweet continues a barrage of statements on Twitter that started yesterday, when Trump urged unnamed “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
He was apparently referring to the coterie of new members of Congress, many of them young, female and minority, who were part of a progressive rally among Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. They include, among others, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who was born in New York and is of Puerto Rican ancestry; Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child, came to the United States as a refugee and is the first black Muslim woman in Congress; Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who was born in Detroit and is of Palestinian descent; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who was born in Cincinnati and is the first African American elected to Congress from Massachusetts.
