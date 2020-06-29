Iran reports 162 more virus deaths, a single-day high

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran reports Monday 162 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day toll since the country’s outbreak began in February.

“This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says at a news conference.

The previous record daily toll of 158 deaths was reported by health authorities in early April.

Official figures have shown an upward trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections.

Iran reported its first COVID-19 cases on February 19 and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East.

Lari announces an additional 2,536 new cases, bringing the total to 225,205. The overall official death toll is now at 10,670.

Iranian authorities have refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the pandemic’s spread and the use of masks and protective equipment has been optional in most areas.

