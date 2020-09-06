Iran says it’s identified those responsible for Natanz blast

A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization says the parties responsible for the July blast at the Natanz nuclear site have been identified. He does not provide further details.

The blast, which foreign media reports have attributed to Israel and is said by some experts to have significantly set back Iran’s nuclear program, damaged an advanced centrifuge development and assembly plant.

Behrouz Kamalvandi says “the incident at Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was an act of sabotage and the investigations are still underway.”