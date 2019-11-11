Iran says working with IAEA to answer questions

Iran’s deputy UN ambassador has responded to new concerns about the country’s nuclear activities, saying it “continues to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to answer questions raised by it.”

Eshagh Al Habib tells a UN General Assembly meeting today on the IAEA that all Iran’s activities “are in full conformity with our obligations under Iran’s Safeguards Agreement” with the IAEA.

He says: “While the interaction between the agency and Iran is ongoing, any conclusion by other parties is inconsistent with the agency’s finding and thus unacceptable.”

The IAEA said in its latest report that uranium of a man-made origin has been discovered “at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”

— AP