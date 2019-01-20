Iraqi prime minister visits Basra, months after unrest

The hometown mayor of an Israeli student murdered in Australia last week chastised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin for their silence over the incident.

“In less than 48 hours, Australian police and security forces were able to locate and arrest the suspect of the brutal murder. Coverage of the unfortunate incident, from the very first day after the murder, made headlines all over the world,” writes Baqa al-Gharbiya Mayor Morsi Abu Mouk.

“But we have been disappointed to see that until now, days after the abominable murder and the extensive coverage of the tragic incident, we have not heard a single word or statement from any senior Israeli official,” he adds, pointing out that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly condemned the incident and paid a visit to the crime scene.