Israelis mad about Erdogan Holocaust comparison

According to the Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Katz are actually responding to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comparison of Gazans to Jews in the Holocaust, apparently made on the sidelines of the UN.

“There is no other way to interpret Erdogan’s crude and vile words – it is anti-Semitism, clear cut. This is proof that the responsibility of #HolocaustRemembrance is more relevant now than ever,” Katz says in a follow-up statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, citing Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, Erdogan told US Muslim leaders that “when we look at the Nazi murder of the Jews, we see the massacre in the Gaza Strip from the same perspective.”

The report cannot be independently confirmed.