Joint List to vote on recommending Gantz as PM

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz meets with Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis of the Labor-Gesher electoral alliance, who say they’ll recommend him he get the first crack at forming the next government.

“The heads of Labor-Gesher stressed their full commitment to replacing the Netanyahu-led government and forming a new government in Israel and therefore will recommend to the president Benny Gantz as the candidate to assemble a government,” a spokesman for Peretz says in a statement after the meeting.

Blue and White and Labor-Gesher also agreed to keep in touch to chart a course of action moving forward, according to the statement.

During the meeting at the Blue and White offices in Tel Aviv, Peretz and Levy-Abekasis presented their list of policy positions, including renewing the peace process, raising the minimum wage, canceling contract worker status, and guaranteeing a monthly pension of NIS 6,000 for seniors and the disabled, among others.