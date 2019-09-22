The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Gantz meets with Labor-Gesher heads, who say they’ll recommend him for PM
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz meets with Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis of the Labor-Gesher electoral alliance, who say they’ll recommend him he get the first crack at forming the next government.
“The heads of Labor-Gesher stressed their full commitment to replacing the Netanyahu-led government and forming a new government in Israel and therefore will recommend to the president Benny Gantz as the candidate to assemble a government,” a spokesman for Peretz says in a statement after the meeting.
Blue and White and Labor-Gesher also agreed to keep in touch to chart a course of action moving forward, according to the statement.
During the meeting at the Blue and White offices in Tel Aviv, Peretz and Levy-Abekasis presented their list of policy positions, including renewing the peace process, raising the minimum wage, canceling contract worker status, and guaranteeing a monthly pension of NIS 6,000 for seniors and the disabled, among others.
Joint List to vote on recommending Gantz as PM
The 13 elected members of the Joint List, a coalition of the four largest Arab-majority factions, will vote on whether to recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz as prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin, MK Mansour Abbas says.
“The result of the vote will determine whether we recommend him,” Abbas tells The Times of Israel, adding that the outcome of the vote will be binding on all of the Joint List factions.
Abbas, whose Ra’am faction is leaning in the direction of voting to recommend Gantz, adds that the decision will be known at 5:30 p.m., an hour before the Joint List is slated to meet Rivlin.
All parties elected to the Knesset are expected to meet with Rivlin today and tomorrow to tell him who they recommend to become prime minister. Rivlin will then decide which Knesset member he will grant a mandate to try to form a government.
Historically, presidents have usually given the candidate who receives the highest number of recommendations the mandate to attempt to put together a coalition, though by law he may task whichever lawmaker he believes has the best shot at doing so.
— Adam Rasgon
Spanish journalist gets 7 year sentence for fatal Jerusalem hit-and-run
A Spanish journalist is sentenced to 7 years in prison for the killing of a Jerusalem pedestrian in a hit-and-run while driving under the influence.
Julio de la Guardia is also ordered to compensate the mother and siblings of Chaim Tukachinsky a total of NIS 150,000 ($42,500), and has his license revoked for 15 years.
Tukachinsky, 31, an ultra-Orthodox pianist, composer and conductor, was struck by de la Guardia’s car at central Jerusalem’s Paris Square as he was returning from prayers at the Western Wall on the first night of the Sukkot holiday.
De la Guardia worked for a number of Spanish outlets over the years and in 2011 was deported from Israel amid a domestic violence dispute. It was not clear why de la Guardia, 51, was issued a new work visa and allowed to return to Israel following the 2011 deportation.
Likud said weighing not recommending anyone for PM so Gantz will get mandate
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly spoken with senior Likud party members about not recommending anyone to form the next government when representatives from the ruling party meet today with President Reuven Rivlin.
According to Channel 13 news, such a move would be aimed at ensuring Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is tasked first by Rivlin with forming a government, on the assumption that he would fail to do so.
The mandate to assemble a coalition would then go to Netanyahu, who the network said argued that he would then have an easier time at putting together a government, despite lacking a majority of seats together with his right-wing religious allies.
The report says Netanyahu will make a final decision on who to recommend before Likud members meet with Rivlin this evening.
Joint List heads finish meeting ahead of Rivlin talks; still no word on Gantz recommendation
The Joint List will decide whether to recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to serve as prime minister before it meets with President Reuven Rivlin this evening, Ahmad Darawshe, a spokesman for MK Ahmad Tibi says.
Darawshe makes the statement after the head of the four Arab-majority factions that make up the Joint List held a meeting at the Knesset.
— Adam Rasgon
Citation of merit awarded to officer killed in Gaza operation gone awry
The IDF officer killed in a Gaza raid late last year has been awarded a citation of merit for his actions during the operation, the army says.
The commendation — known in Hebrew as a tzalash — was presented to the family of the officer, who for security reasons can only be identifed by his rank and first initial of his Hebrew name: Lt. Col. “Mem.”
The IDF says Mem earned the citation of merit for “acting with his team behind enemy lines, with determination, level-headedly and courageously in order to defend his comrades with initiative and fearlessness, for taking a lead role in dominating the enemy and for acting wisely in moving to dominate [the enemy].”
The award was presented to Mem’s parents, wife and children in his family home by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.
Mem was part of a special forces team carrying out an intelligence operation within the Gaza Strip. The team was caught by members of the Hamas terror group in the Gaza city of Khan Younis, leading to a firefight and a complicated rescue effort, in which Mem was killed by friendly fire, according to an IDF investigation.
Mem’s actions were credited with being crucial to this largely successful rescue operation.
“He made a decision through which he was able to create the conditions so that the situation would not deteriorate into a crisis with strategic implications,” Kohavi says during the ceremony.
— Judah Ari Gross
הבוקר התקיים טקס הענקת צל"ש הרמטכ"ל לסגן-אלוף מ' ז"ל על פועלו במבצע המיוחד בחאן יונס. משפחתו של סא"ל מ' ז"ל קיבלה את אות הכבוד בשמו לזכר פעילותו במבצע בו פעל עם צוותו, בשטח אויב, בנחישות, קור רוח ואומץ, להגנה על חבריו מתוך יוזמה וחתירה למגע.
https://t.co/CuYyTRejAu pic.twitter.com/rAg6oU3dAR
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 22, 2019
Rivlin meets with Trump’s outgoing peace envoy
President Reuven Rivlin is meeting with US President Donald Trump’s outgoing peace envoy at his official residence in Jerusalem.
A statement from Rivlin’s office says Jason Greenblatt wanted to say goodbye before officially stepping down and that the two are discussing the US envoy’s “efforts to promote understanding and trust in the region,” with the president expressing hope they bear fruit.
Greenblatt, who is in the country for the wedding of US Ambassador David Friedman’s daughter, met Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was also supposed to meet with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.
His visit to the country comes after elections last week ended in gridlock, with neither Gantz nor Netanyahu having a clear path to forming a government.
Greenblatt said last week the Trump administration has not yet decided whether it will release its long-delayed peace plan during or after coalition talks.
Brother of well-known Egyptian activist gets 15 days in jail after Sissi criticism
CAIRO — An Egyptian rights lawyer says prosecutors have ordered the brother of a US-based well-known Egyptian activist to remain in custody pending an investigation into taking part in activities of an outlawed group and disseminating fake news.
Wael Ghonim, who led a Facebook page that helped ignite the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, has said security forces arrested his brother Hazem Thursday.
Lawyer Mohammed el-Baker tells The Associated Press Sunday that prosecutors ordered Hazim Ghonim to remain in custody for 15 days.
Wael Ghonim claimed that his recent criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi prompted authorities to retaliate by detaining his brother.
The arrest came as Egyptian social media was awash with calls for anti-government protests last week. On Friday, hundreds joined in scattered, small protests in Cairo and other cities.
— AP
Netanyahu meets with Shas chief Deri before consultations with president
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Shas party leader Aryeh Deri ahead of political factions’ consultations with President Reuven Rivlin later today on who should form the next government after last week’s elections ended in stalemate.
Deri will give a televised statement to the press at some point prior to the Shas representatives’ meeting with Rivlin, according to Hebrew media reports.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas closely embraced the prime minister in its election campaign and Deri joined a minority “bloc” of right-wing and religious parties last week pledging to only join a government together and that Netanyahu is their candidate for premier.
Though he signed the pledge, Deri was absent from meetings Netanyahu had with the heads of allied parties and since the elections has appeared to soften his opposition to sitting in a government with the centrist Blue and White party.
