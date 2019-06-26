Khamenei says Iran won’t budge over US sanctions

Iran’s supreme leader says Iranians will not budge or change their stance following the new US sanctions targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates.

The top Iranian cleric’s website on Wednesday quotes Khamenei as calling the Trump administration “the most sinister” US government.

Khamenei is also quoted as saying that “the most hated figures of such an administration accuse and insult the Iranian nation. Iranian nation will not budge and will not withdraw because of the insults.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday enacted the new sanctions against Khamenei and others. US officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The sanctions followed Iran’s downing last week of a US surveillance drone, worth over $100 million, over the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating the crisis.

— AP