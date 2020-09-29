Kremlin urges Turkey to work to end deadly Karabakh clashes

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients passes the 800 mark for the first time, a number cited by health officials as the maximum Israeli hospitals can cope with.

According to numbers put out by the Health Ministry, the number of seriously ill patients suffering from the virus now stands at 811.

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu warned last week that the country was nearing “emergency” levels of serious cases, citing 800 as a tipping point.

Yesterday, however, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israeli hospitals should be prepared to treat some 1,500 coronavirus patients in serious condition by the end of the week as Israel’s infection rates continue to climb.