Justice minister: ‘Dangerous’ Likud attempt at unlimited protest ban stymied
Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn says Netanyahu’s party failed in its efforts to restrict mass demonstrations even after current nationwide lockdown is lifted

By TOI staff Today, 2:07 pm 0 Edit
Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn leads a meeting of the Arrangements Committee at the Knesset in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.

2:08 pm

Nissenkorn: ‘Dangerous’ Likud attempt at unlimited protest ban stymied

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn from the Blue and White party says that Likud has “failed” in its efforts to impose limits on protests after current nationwide coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

“Likud’s dangerous attempt to ban the right to protest throughout the crisis has failed,” Nissenkorn tells the Knesset Justice, Law and Constitution Committee.
“Restrictions on demonstrations will apply only during a full closure,” he insists. “Once the restrictions on the economy are eased, restrictions on demonstrations and prayers will be lifted immediately.”
Likud had previously demanded that the ban on mass protests — most notably regular anti-government protests held in recent months throughout the country — remain in effect even after the nationwide lockdown ends.
The Knesset will vote on a softer version of the law, only to apply during a full lockdown, this afternoon.
