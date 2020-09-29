France arrests 29 in anti-terror Syria financing sting

French police have arrested 29 people in a sting operation targeting a network of terror financing for jihadist terrorists in Syria, prosecutors say.

The network, active since 2019, mostly operated via the purchase of crypto-currency coupons whose references were given to jihadist contacts in Syria and then credited to bitcoin accounts, the anti-terror prosecutors’ office says in a statement.

This way to transfer funds marks a departure from previous methods identified by France’s anti-terror financing and money laundering services, which mostly involved cash mandates, it says.

“Constant surveillance of these networks prompted terrorist organisations to seek more opacity by using crypto-currencies such as bitcoin,” the statement says.

— Agencies