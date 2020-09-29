Live Now
Nissenkorn: ‘Dangerous’ Likud attempt at unlimited protest ban stymied
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn from the Blue and White party says that Likud has “failed” in its efforts to impose limits on protests after current nationwide coronavirus lockdown is lifted.
“Likud’s dangerous attempt to ban the right to protest throughout the crisis has failed,” Nissenkorn tells the Knesset Justice, Law and Constitution Committee.
“Restrictions on demonstrations will apply only during a full closure,” he insists. “Once the restrictions on the economy are eased, restrictions on demonstrations and prayers will be lifted immediately.”
Likud had previously demanded that the ban on mass protests — most notably regular anti-government protests held in recent months throughout the country — remain in effect even after the nationwide lockdown ends.
The Knesset will vote on a softer version of the law, only to apply during a full lockdown, this afternoon.
