Kuwait’s Emir Sabah al Sabah dies at 91

Kuwaiti state media announces the death of Kuwaiti head of state Emir Sabah Al Sabah after months of public concern over his ill-health.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we inform the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world, the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who has passed unto the Lord,” the Kuwaiti Royal Court says in a statement.

Emir Sabah died at the age of 91.

He ruled the Persian Gulf emirate for 14 years after assuming the throne in 2006.

— Aaron Boxerman