UN chief appeals for ‘responsible’ pandemic leadership

The Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres calls for “responsible leadership” in a message released to mark the stunning one millionth death globally from COVID-19.

“Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: The loss of one million lives from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Guterres says in the statement.

“It’s a mind-numbing figure. And still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives,” he continues.

The world “can overcome this challenge,” Guterres says.

“But we must learn from the mistakes. Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters — and misinformation kills,” he warns.

As anger stays high in many countries over social distancing measures, Gutteres urges populations to hold the course.

“Keeping physical distance. Wearing a mask. Washing hands. A vaccine must be available and affordable to all,” he says.

— AFP