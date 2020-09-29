Jewish Democratic group releases ad drawing parallels between Trump era and 1930s Germany

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu reveals what he says is a previously unknown Hezbollah weapons factory in the heart of Beirut.

“We all saw the terrible explosion at Beirut port last month,” he says, showing a map of Beirut after the huge explosion that rocked the capital in August. “Two hundred people died, thousands of people were injured, and a quarter of a million people were made homeless.”

“Now, here is where the next explosion could take place. Right here,” Netanyahu says, pointing at site on the map near the site of the original explosion. “This is the Beirut neighborhood of Janah. It’s right next to the international airport. And here, Hezbollah is keeping a secret arms depot.

“This secret arms depot, right here, is adjacent, a meter away, from a gas company. These are gas canisters. Right here. It’s a few meters away from a gas station. It’s fifty meters away from the gas company. Here are more gas trucks. And it’s embedded in civilian housing here, civilian housing here. For the Janah neighborhood residents: This is the actual coordinates.”

Netanyahu calls on the Lebanese people to protest the presence of the weapons factory.

“I say to the people of Janah, you’ve got to act now. You’ve got to protest this. Because if this thing explodes, it’s another tragedy.”