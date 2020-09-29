The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
France arrests 29 in anti-terror Syria financing sting
French police have arrested 29 people in a sting operation targeting a network of terror financing for jihadist terrorists in Syria, prosecutors say.
The network, active since 2019, mostly operated via the purchase of crypto-currency coupons whose references were given to jihadist contacts in Syria and then credited to bitcoin accounts, the anti-terror prosecutors’ office says in a statement.
This way to transfer funds marks a departure from previous methods identified by France’s anti-terror financing and money laundering services, which mostly involved cash mandates, it says.
“Constant surveillance of these networks prompted terrorist organisations to seek more opacity by using crypto-currencies such as bitcoin,” the statement says.
— Agencies
At UN General Assembly, UAE reiterates ‘firm demand’ for Palestinian state
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates reiterates his country’s “firm demand” for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem’s capital.
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, speaking in a pre-recorded video message, takes credit for halting Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank by agreeing to normalize relations with the Jewish state.
He expresses the hope that the “historic peace accord” with Jerusalem will lead to the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
“The call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with the relevant international resolutions and the Arab and international consensus will remain a firm demand,” Al Nahyan says.
“My country has made persistent efforts using all available diplomatic channels to affirm our total rejection of the annexation of Palestinian territory, and we have warned of its impact on all parties and on the security of the region.”
— Raphael Ahren
Netanyahu says lockdown likely to take ‘longer than a month’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the nationwide lockdown aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Israel would likely last “longer than a month.”
“And it could take a lot longer,” he adds in a Facebook Live video.
The lockdown is currently set to end on October 11, three weeks after first introduced.
“I urge all citizens to abide by the rules, without exception. We will discuss the preparation of the health care system tonight,” Netanyahu says of the planned coronavirus cabinet meeting.
“People do not understand the power of masks. Wearing them inside saves [lives] and must be done,” he stresses.
Kuwait’s Emir Sabah al Sabah dies at 91
Kuwaiti state media announces the death of Kuwaiti head of state Emir Sabah Al Sabah after months of public concern over his ill-health.
“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we inform the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world, the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who has passed unto the Lord,” the Kuwaiti Royal Court says in a statement.
Emir Sabah died at the age of 91.
He ruled the Persian Gulf emirate for 14 years after assuming the throne in 2006.
— Aaron Boxerman
Italy repatriates female IS fighter and her 4 children, will try her on terror charges
Italian carabinieri arrest a female foreign fighter after returning her and her four young children to Italy from a displaced person’s camp in Kurdish-controlled territory.
The woman, Alice Brignoli, traveled in 2015 with her Moroccan-born husband, Mohamed Koraichi, and their three young children by car from their home north of Milan to Islamic State-controlled territory. Another child was born in Syria.
The children, now 11, 8, 6 and 4, are in foster care pending a decision by an Italian juvenile court. Authorities say Brignoli will face trial on terror-related charges.
— AP
Due to virus, IDF to keep firing ranges closed to public during Sukkot
The Israel Defense Forces says it will not open its firing ranges or the Route 10 highway along the Egyptian border to hikers during the Sukkot festival this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
Ordinarily, the military opens up its training areas and the highway to visitors during Sukkot and the Passover holiday in the spring, but will not due so this year because of the pandemic restrictions.
The IDF will continue to conduct exercises in these firing ranges and warns hikers to stay out of the area.
“We stress that entering these training areas is a life-threatening risk,” the military says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Court releases name of alleged wife stabber after outrage at gag order
The Beersheba District Court permits naming a man who alleged stabbed his wife causing her serious injuries, overturning a lower court ruling days earlier that granted the suspect anonymity to preserve his reputation as the case is investigated.
Aviad Moshe, 45, is accused of stabbing his wife, Shira, 20 times and hitting her with a rolling pin earlier this month on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday at their home in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, in the presence of their two-year-old child.
There had been public outcry after the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court ruled on Friday, during a hearing to extend the Moshe’s remand, that his identity should remain hidden, with Judge George Amorai accepting his argument that he should be given the opportunity to remain anonymous.
Head of IDF virus task force goes into quarantine
The head of the Israel Defense Forces’s coronavirus task force, Brig. Gen. Nissan Davidi, is forced to go into quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed carrier of the disease, the military says.
“He will continue his regular schedule as much as possible,” the IDF says.
According to the military, last week Davidi came into contact with a reservist who later tested positive with the coronavirus.
“Brig. Gen. Davidi feels good, has no symptoms and will be tested soon,” the IDF says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin slams ‘shocking sight of rising anti-Semitism’ in UK
President Reuven Rivlin responds on Twitter to anti-Semitic graffiti that was sprayed on the car of a Jewish man in Bristol, United Kingdom, yesterday during the Yom Kippur festival:
This is the shocking sight of rising #Antisemitism – a swastika sprayed on a car on Yom Kippur in Britain yesterday. Words of condemnation are not enough. We need #Holocaust education and remembrance so governments and societies everywhere actively challenge this threat to Jews. pic.twitter.com/1GMigw7QZI
— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) September 29, 2020
Qatar reportedly asks US to intervene in talks to return Israelis held by Hamas
Qatar is reportedly appealing to US administration officials to intervene in attempts to advance talks to return the bodies of Israeli soldiers and two living Israelis currently being held by Hamas.
Kan news reports that the US has not yet responded to the request. The outlet says it it not known whether the proposal was made at Hamas’s request or with its knowledge, or whether it was Qatar’s independent initiative.
Hamas is currently holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, both killed in the 2014 war, as well as civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, two Israelis who entered Gaza of their own accord.
According to Kan, Palestinian sources say Qatar is interested in making progress in the stalled negotiations at the expense of Egypt, which has so far led the issue without reaching a breakthrough.
Despite the Qatari offer, Hamas is reportedly still demanding that Israel release hundreds of security prisoners as part of a comprehensive deal, including prisoners sentenced to life in prison.
A Hamas source is quoted by Kan as saying that the terrorist group has “proposed that Israel first release patients, minors and women prisoners in return for Hamas providing information to Israel on whether its captives and missing persons were alive or dead.”
Seriously ill virus patients top 800, number cited as max for Israeli hospitals
The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients passes the 800 mark for the first time, a number cited by health officials as the maximum Israeli hospitals can cope with.
According to numbers put out by the Health Ministry, the number of seriously ill patients suffering from the virus now stands at 811.
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu warned last week that the country was nearing “emergency” levels of serious cases, citing 800 as a tipping point.
Yesterday, however, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israeli hospitals should be prepared to treat some 1,500 coronavirus patients in serious condition by the end of the week as Israel’s infection rates continue to climb.
Police raid crowded synagogue in Modi’in Illit, arrest 5
Police say they have raided a synagogue in the ultra-Orthodox West Bank town of Modi’in Illit and arrested five people for flouting Health Ministry rules limiting public prayer.
The force says there were “dozens of worshipers gathered, not wearing masks or keeping social distancing.”
They say that the gathering was dispersed and five people responsible for the synagogue were taken in for questioning.
Ultra-Orthodox MK slams police for breaking up Hasidic gathering
MK Yaakov Tessler of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and a representative of the Vizhnitz Hasidic sect lambasts the shutting down of an event held by the group’s head rabbi yesterday.
Police broke up the mass gathering in the primarily ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak that took place immediately after the Yom Kippur fast.
Videos of the incident showed police escorting the Vizhnitz Rebbe away from the event, which was reportedly attended by hundreds.
תיעוד מהטיש בבני ברק אתמול: מפקד תחנת בני ברק, סנ״צ יאיר וייצנברגר שוחח עם האדמור מויזניץ, הרב ישראל הגר. השניים סיכמו כי כל המשתתפים הרבים שלקחו חלק בהתקהלות יתפזרו, כפי שקרה כעבור 10 דקות@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/48Ozp3Hwlk
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 29, 2020
Tessler, speaking with Walla news, says the “event was defined in advance only for yeshivot members who have been together for about two months in capsules.”
He claims that people who criticize the ultra-Orthodox community are in fact looking for “incitement and likes.”
“There is a terrible lack of awareness here in the general community and in the media about the activity of the capsules,” he says.
Kremlin urges Turkey to work to end deadly Karabakh clashes
Russia urges Turkey to work to bring an end to deadly clashes in the Nagorny Karabakh separatist region as Ankara has strongly backed Azerbaijan.
Moscow’s appeal comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded Armenia put an end to its “occupation” of Nagorny Karabakh and called for Armenia to leave the territory, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
“We call on all sides, especially partner countries such as Turkey to do all they can for a ceasefire and get back to a peaceful settlement of this conflict using political and diplomatic means,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells journalists.
“Any statements about some kind of support and military activity undoubtedly add fuel to the flames. We are categorically against this.”
Armenia has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to back Azerbaijan, its close ally.
— AFP
Israeli lab looking into various 30-minute coronavirus tests from abroad
The Israel Institute for Biological Research, an Israeli Defense Ministry-run laboratory, is reportedly checking a number of foreign-made coronavirus tests that can provide results in just 30 minutes.
According to Army Radio, the lab is in the process of testing out the virus test kits flown in from abroad to decide if Israel is to buy any of them en masse.
The UK’s Guardian reports that such kits are to be rolled out across the world.
There are various attempts around the world to reduce times for processing tests, and the current low is believed to be 90 minutes. Such tests, however, are generally seen as a premium product, mostly reserved for hospitals given their high cost.
In July, the Israeli company AID Genomics announced that it had developed a half-hour coronavirus test kit, and predicted it would become a globally available screening solution.
Nissenkorn: ‘Dangerous’ Likud attempt at unlimited protest ban stymied
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn from the Blue and White party says that Likud has “failed” in its efforts to impose limits on protests after current nationwide coronavirus lockdown is lifted.
