Netanyahu says lockdown likely to take ‘longer than a month’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the nationwide lockdown aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Israel would likely last “longer than a month.”

“And it could take a lot longer,” he adds in a Facebook Live video.

The lockdown is currently set to end on October 11, three weeks after first introduced.

“I urge all citizens to abide by the rules, without exception. We will discuss the preparation of the health care system tonight,” Netanyahu says of the planned coronavirus cabinet meeting.

“People do not understand the power of masks. Wearing them inside saves [lives] and must be done,” he stresses.