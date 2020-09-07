Lapid set to reject call for open primaries, deflecting leadership challenge

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will soon announce that he won’t allow the party to hold open primaries and say a decision on how to elect the party leader will be made only next year.

He will make the announcement at the weekly faction meeting, according to Hebrew reports.

Last week, a prominent Yesh Atid lawmaker said the centrist party has an “urgent” need to hold leadership primaries, which would be its first since it was founded in 2012 by Lapid. MK Ofer Shelah announced he would contend for the leadership if primaries are held ahead of national elections, which many analysts believe are likely early next year.