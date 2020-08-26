The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Suspect in central Israel stabbing said to be Palestinian in Israel illegally
The suspect arrested over the stabbing outside of Petah Tikva is a West Bank Palestinian man who was in Israel illegally, Hebrew media reports, citing a preliminary investigation by police.
Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center says in a briefing.
Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts, forecasters say.
“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” says Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.
“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones says.
A Category 4 hurricane will do catastrophic damage: “Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the weather service says.
— AP
Britain backs probe into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure
Britain will back an independent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.
“We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable and the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done,” he says.
— AFP
Man critically injured in stabbing outside Petah Tikva
A man is found in critical condition after being stabbed at the Segula Junction outside Petah Tikva, medics say.
Police say a suspect has been arrested and they are investigating the circumstances of the attack to determine if it was a terror attack.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is approximately 35 years old.
Medics are performing CPR on the man as they take him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA says.
— Judah Ari Gross
