Liberman: Netanyahu ‘caved,’ Gantz ‘will disappear’ in next election

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attacks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz after the coalition leaders agree to postpone the passage of a state budget by 100 days, in a move that averted elections.

“The only thing that preoccupies Netanyahu is the appointment of the police commissioner, state attorney and attorney general,” fumes opposition figure Liberman, referring to demands by Netanyahu to Gantz on judicial appointments.

“Netanyahu didn’t want a budget but he was forced to cave to an ultimatum and agreed to delay the budget, while creating a separate fund of NIS 11 billion [$3.23 billion] of which most will be wasted, based on electoral interests and coalition pressures,” he says.

On Gantz, Liberman says he clung to “his chair because he understands that when elections are held, he’ll disappear.”