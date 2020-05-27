Likud official: Elections are over, personal attacks won’t fly

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says Jews in the Diaspora must increase their “fluency” in Judaism, describing the lack of knowledge as “the greatest threat of all” to the future of Jewish life abroad.

“The Jewish state, while not without issues, is growing: both religious and secular institutions are thriving, basic Jewish education is available to all and there is little risk of assimilation,” he says at a virtual Haaretz conference, according to the daily. “The same cannot be said for the Diaspora.”

Lamenting “Jewish illiteracy,” which he describes as a dearth of knowledge of “our past, our heritage and our legacy,” Friedman asks: “How many of us are fluent in Judaism?”

“How many Jews especially in the Diaspora are studying these fascinating and critical issues? Clearly not enough,” Friedman says. “It is an imperative for the future of the Jewish people, especially outside the state of Israel.”

“Regardless of how we believe or worship or observe our Judaism, what makes that practice uniquely Jewish and likely to continue and grow is our ability to place ourselves on an unbroken chain beginning in ancient times, that remains not just relevant – but even more critical today than ever before, as we struggle to find meaning in a complicated world,” he says.